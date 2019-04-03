Greater Los Angeles Capital Markets & Real Estate Finance

Registration Questions? **Please note we have pricing tiers based on ticket availability. Ticket prices will increase once we sell out of the current pricing tier. We cannot redeem a lower price once the ticket prices have been raised. **Bisnow is a cashless, checkless operation. Please only submit payment via credit card.

Mr. Adams has participated in all phases of the negotiation of interim, permanent, and joint venture financing for mixed use master-planned communities, office buildings, shopping centers, multi-family, mixed use projects, industrial, residential tracts, mini storage, RV & boat storage, wet slip marinas and specialty projects throughout the United States. The interaction with decision makers has created a broad perspective on the underwriting criteria for debt funds, life insurance companies, banks, pension funds, wall street institutions, and other lenders on a national basis to successfully structure major project financing. As a nationally recognized expert in the field of real estate financing, Mr. Adams has been the chairman or featured speaker at over 300 real estate conferences. The following organizations have featured Mr. Adams: The National Association Of Home Builders, The Pacific Coast Builders' Conference, The Building Industry Association Orange County Chapter, Baldy View Chapter, and Lace Chapter, The Home Builders' Institute, The Commercial And Industrial Council Of The National Association Of Home Builders, Crittenden Conferences, The University Of California, Irvine, County Of San Bernardino, And Multi-housing World Conferences. As part of his national speaking, Mr. Adams has addressed professional real estate groups in the following cities: Washington D.C., New York, Newport Beach, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago, San Francisco, Tampa, Minneapolis, Austin, Palm Springs, Denver, Anaheim, San Diego, Miami and other major cities. As an author, Mr. Adams' work has been published by The Crittenden Books, Builder & Developer Magazine, Sl Magazine and Multi-housing Finance; his work has also been featured in inside Self Storage, And Impact, by Chicago Title, sun Coast Builder, Design/Build and builder and developer magazines. Mr. Adams has been quoted in the Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register Newspapers. Mr. Adams is listed in who's who in California and Who's Who in real estate. Mr. Adams spent five years as the Real Estate Finance Commentator on the orange County Register’s Newspaper, television station. In addition, he has been featured on numerous other television programs regarding real estate finance.

Aaron has more than ten years of experience in the energy policy and markets space. Prior to Greenworks Lending, he was a Director of Policy and Electricity Markets for SolarCity, one of the largest solar and energy storage developers in North America. He led national policy activities for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment of the market. He focused on legislative and regulatory activities while building broad coalitions of partners and stakeholders. In addition to federal, state and local government affairs matters, he worked on project diligence and market development. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the energy practice of Booz Allen Hamilton, where he worked on third-party financing mechanisms for renewable and energy efficiency projects, natural gas procurement, and energy-related legislative and budget matters for the U.S. Department of Defense. Aaron received his graduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland.

Neil Beldock has over 30 years of experience as a real estate finance professional. Over those 30+ years Neil has held positions at Citigroup, Coast Federal Bank of California, Independence Bank of Los Angeles, Family Savings Bank of Los Angeles, Hamburg Savings Bank of New York, Interbay Funding and Velocity Commercial Capital. Neil has held executive and senior level management positions covering loan originations, loan operations, loan servicing, secondary marketing, loan securitization and joint venture operations. Neil is also a published author having written articles for numerous mortgage industry publications including the Scotsman Guide, Commercial Mortgage Insight, The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Broker Magazine. Currently, Neil serves as a Senior Executive at Pender Capital Funding in Dallas, Texas.

Ken Gaitan is a Regional Director for commercial real estate lender, Money360. Based in Southern California, Ken has closed more than $200 million of bridge loans (nationwide) since joining the Firm in late 2016. Money360 is one of the fastest growing, non-bank commercial real estate lenders with over $1 billion funded since inception. Ken is a 31-year veteran of commercial real estate with more than $4 billion of closed transactions. Ken’s expertise in all commercial real estate asset types includes origination/underwriting of debt and equity as well as distressed special situations, asset management & dispositions. Noteworthy leadership positions include: Senior Vice President/Regional Manager: Bank of America OREO and Western Regional Manager: Merrill Lynch/CMBS. Ken earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the USC Marshall School of Business with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship/Finance.

Dani Evanson is a Principal and Managing Director of RMA. Together with executive management, Dani leads the firm’s strategic direction. Dani is responsible for capital raising, fund management and accounting, and investor relations. She co-manages RMA’s joint venture partner relationships and serves on RMA’s investment committee. Dani has over 20 years of experience in real estate with a background in acquisitions, dispositions and portfolio management. Prior to joining RMA, Dani was a Real Estate Director at a Los Angeles based family office. In that role, she had primary responsibility for investing and managing a $500 million real estate portfolio consisting of investments in commercial properties, investment funds, joint ventures and real estate operating companies. The portfolio included mixed-use, industrial, office, residential and retail assets. In addition, Dani served on the advisory board for two real estate investment funds. Dani holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Washington. She is a licensed CPA (inactive), CMA (inactive) and California real estate broker. Dani is a current member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization and 2017/18 Finance Co-Chair of the EO Los Angeles Chapter, City of Angeles and 2007 President, 2009 and 2012 Advisor Board Member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) – Los Angeles Chapter.

Kyle Jeffers is a Managing Director and Head of Western Region Originations. He has 22 years of experience in the commercial real estate finance industry and capital markets. Prior to joining ACORE, from 2010 to 2015, Mr. Jeffers was a Managing Director at Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD), a public mortgage REIT, managing west coast loan originations and was responsible for over $5 Billion of first mortgage, mezzanine, and preferred equity investments. Before joining STWD, Mr. Jeffers was a Managing Director at Coastal Capital Partners, LLC, a firm focused on acquiring distressed debt and advising clients on restructurings. Prior to Coastal Capital, he was a Senior Vice President with Countrywide Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc., where he was one of the top large loan producers for the company with origination volume in excess of $4 billion. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Jeffers was a Vice President at Coastal Capital Partners, and from 1997 to 2000, he was an asset manager at Nomura Securities’ real estate division in New York. Prior to Nomura, Mr. Jeffers was the financial controller at the Resort at Squaw Creek in Lake Tahoe, CA. Mr. Jeffers began his career as an accountant, spending three years at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP and KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Mr. Jeffers received a B.B.A. degree from the University of Texas at Austin, with a major in Accounting and was a licensed CPA in the state of Texas for 8 years.

Keith J. Pollock is a real estate partner in our Los Angeles office whose practice involves a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, with a particular focus on leasing, the acquisition and disposition of individual properties and portfolios, and borrower side real estate finance. Keith's clients include investment companies, pension funds, banks, real estate investment trusts and other owners and operators of real estate throughout the country. In connection with his leasing practice, Keith represents both landlords and tenants in office, retail, industrial, medical, shopping center and other mixed-use projects throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, New York and various other states. Prior to joining Allen Matkins, Keith practiced in New York as a real estate associate with Schulte, Roth & Zabel LLP and then Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP.

Rick has spent over 30 years in the west coast industrial and office investment markets, both as an institutional-level investment broker and as a principal. His experience in investment sales marketing, combined with his principal-side acquisitions and client relations roles, provides his clients with unique relationship and transactional insights on both single-asset and portfolio executions. Prior to joining Kidder Mathews, Rick led Colliers’ investment sales business, handled transactions for RREEF in Southern California and Denver, and prior to that was both an investment broker and principal at Trammell Crow Company for almost 20 years. While at TCC he managed office and industrial investment sale transactions, originated acquisitions, and managed development projects in addition to responsibilities as an asset manager. Prior to receiving his MBA, Putnam worked for J.P. Morgan in New York City.

Brandon Smith is a Managing Director in the Los Angeles office of JLL Capital Markets. He has over 15 years of experience in commercial real estate transactions, with a specialization in multifamily finance. He believes the key to long term success is consistently exceeding client expectations. Brandon works directly with both institutional and private owners throughout the country to secure aggressive financing to meet their individual business plans. He relies on his extensive relationships with major lending institutions to secure bridge and permanent financing for his clients. JLL is the largest life insurance company and equity intermediary in the country. The company also has direct access to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae as a licensed Agency lender and servicing platform. JLL’s culture of collaboration and shared communication ensures his clients are receiving best-in-class execution. Prior to joining JLL, Brandon worked as a Vice President at CBRE for 10 years, leading the company’s top capital markets finance team. He also spent several years working on political campaigns, including leading the San Francisco 49ers successful stadium referendum and re-electing a United States Senate Majority Leader. Brandon is committed to supporting organizations that have a meaningful impact on our community, including Chrysalis, I Have a Dream Foundation, YMCA, and the McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative. A graduate of the University of Southern California, B.S. 2002, he remains a loyal Trojan football fan.

Kev Zoryan is a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley. He is Head of Western U.S. Investing for Morgan Stanley Real Estate’s various private equity real estate funds. He is responsible for the sourcing, execution and asset management of real estate investments. Kev joined Morgan Stanley in 1997, starting in the Los Angeles office in the private equity investing area of the Firm’s real estate businesses. He has been involved in many of the Morgan Stanley Real Estate investments on the west coast and in Mexico. After returning from business school in 2001, he rejoined the Firm in the Investment Banking Department in Los Angeles as a generalist in Corporate Finance. Kev established the Firm’s Los Angeles real estate investing office in 2005. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Kev was employed by the JE Robert Companies. Kev is actively involved in the California real estate community. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from the University of Southern California. Kev is a member of the Executive Council of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, the Policy Advisory Board of the Fisher Center at Berkeley, and the Urban Land Institute Los Angeles Advisory Board.

Robin Potts is the Co-Head of Real Estate Investments and Director of Acquisitions for Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC. Ms. Potts has been with Canyon for 11 years and is responsible for overseeing the origination and acquisitions of debt and equity investments across Canyon’s real estate platforms and holds a seat on all real estate investment committees. During her tenure at Canyon, Ms. Potts has facilitated the acquisition, financing and development of over $5 billion of commercial real estate transactions across all asset classes including multifamily, condominiums, office, retail, hospitality, industrial, student housing and mixed-use. Ms. Potts previously worked in the Financial Institutions Group of Credit Suisse in Los Angeles and focused on equity, debt, and M&A transactions in the mortgage real estate investment trust sector. Ms. Potts is a graduate of Harvard University, and received a B.A. degree in Economics.

With European and global banking roots, Jane possesses keen insight into the complexities of real estate deals and the critical issues for their stakeholders. Bringing a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions, she represents investors, financial institutions, investment funds, and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions. Jane’s work encompasses all aspects of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing and portfolio property management, with a particular focus on structuring debt and equity transactions. he is experienced in all types of asset classes, including office, construction, retail, mixed-use, hotels and resorts, multifamily (including co-living) and industrial. A significant portion of the firm clients she represents are composed of alternative or non-bank lenders, which have found opportunity and transaction volume due to the ongoing market conditions and the evolving regulatory environment. Jane advises lenders, capital partners, as well as borrowers in complex mortgage financings as well as in mezzanine, preferred equity, and other structured capital transactions. She is well versed in construction financings, leasehold mortgage financings, syndications, co-lending and loan participations, and has counseled clients on loan workouts and restructurings. Additionally, she represents clients in the origination of mortgage loans for the issuance of commercial mortgage backed securities and has experience in other capital markets transactions. Her perspective in these areas is enhanced by her prior role as a director in the transaction management team of the European commercial real estate group at Deutsche Bank AG, London.

Shelley Magoffin is an Executive Vice President at Bellwether Enterprise. Prior to Bellwether Enterprise, Shelley was SVP and West Coast Regional Co-Manager of Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, which acquired Dwyer-Curlett & Co., in 2012. Shelley was President and Chief Executive Officer of Dwyer-Curlett, a Southern California based mortgage banking company founded in 1933. Under her leadership the company’s servicing portfolio grew from $1 billion to $4 billion. She joined Dwyer-Curlett in 1989. Shelley has been involved in commercial real estate finance for more than 30 years both as a mortgage banker and as a lender. Her focus is on the origination, structuring and sourcing of debt and equity capital for income producing real estate in the Western United States. During her career she has been involved in the origination, structuring and financing of all types of income producing real estate including industrial, office, apartments, retail, self storage, medical office, congregate care and skilled nursing facilities. Shelley has closed hundreds of transactions and has consistently ranked as a leading producer arranging permanent debt, equity and construction loans for her clients.

Mr. Grossman is a Senior Managing Director at Meridian Capital Group. He opened the firm’s San Diego office in May 2011 charged with expanding the company’s presence throughout the western and southwestern states. In his 10+ years leading the west coast for Meridian, Mr. Grossman has built a team that has originated and closed more than $12 billion of debt and equity transactions spanning more than 600 loans across primary and esoteric asset types. Prior to opening Meridian’s San Diego office, Mr. Grossman was a Structured Finance Analyst Fitch Ratings, a Principal at Mission Peak Capital, and worked in Meridian’s New York City office where he closed in excess of $3 billion. Mr. Grossman attended NYU, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management. Industry Recognition: 2013: Named to Commercial Observer’s national list of “Top 20 Commercial Mortgage Brokers under 35” 2015: Named to Commercial Property Executive’s list of 17 national “Stars to Watch” in the real estate industry 2015: Named by Real Estate Forum as one of 20 “Tomorrow’s leaders of Southern California”

Jason leads the originations platform in the Americas for Nuveen Real Estate and is focused on further expanding the firm’s third-party real estate debt business. Prior to joining the business in 2018, Jason was a managing director at ACORE Capital where he led a team responsible for the sourcing and execution of structured finance investments, including mortgage, mezzanine and preferred equity. As one of the initial employees of ACORE, he helped grow the firm from a start-up, to one of the largest private lenders in the United States, with $9 billion AUM in just under three years. Jason has also held a number of roles at GE Capital Real Estate. Most recently he was a senior director in the strategic capital group focused on whole loan origination with institutional clients. Jason graduated with a B.S. from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He is a graduate of the GE Capital Financial Management Programme with roles including finance, underwriting and M&A and is a member of Commercial Real Estate Finance Council.

Mr. Friedman is a co-founder of Mesa West Capital. Prior to co-founding Mesa West in 2004, Mr. Friedman spent three years at Maguire Partners as a principal and was in charge of capital market activities which included the restructuring of the firm’s debt, the buy-out of partners and the firm’s eventual $800 million initial public offering. Mr. Friedman transitioned into real estate finance in 1994 initially as a Vice-President originating large loans at Nomura Asset Capital Corporation and later as a Director at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Mr. Friedman began his career as a corporate lawyer, working initially in Tokyo, Japan for an affiliate of Sidley & Austin and then in New York for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Mr. Friedman graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a master’s degree in Applied Economics and a law degree from the University of Michigan.

Priyesh is responsible for originating new investment opportunities as well managing the overall bridge lending platform for Hankey Capital inclucing originations, underwritting, and servicing. Priyesh is the managing principal and member of the firm’s investment committee. Over a nearly 20-year career in commercial real estate investment, Priyesh has worked for real estate private equity groups like the Carlyle Group and CityView as well as real estate family offices like the Hankey Group, the Fifteen Group, and Stuho. Priyesh has direct involvement in over 150 investments with a combined capitalization exceeding $3 billion. Priyesh is proficient in land entitlements, multifamily residential, retail, and hotel property types. His investment experience spans most metro markets nationally but has most recently focused on California coastal and metro submarkets. Priyest holds a Master of Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California (MRED 2012) and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Irvine (2002).

Valet Day Parking- $20.00*Based Upon Availability*Self-Parking at LA Live (next door to the hotel):$10 for First Two Hours$10 each additional 1/2 hour

How Are Deals Being Structured in the LA Market?

How Is Capital Entering the Market & How Do Dealmakers See It Playing Out?

How Are Lenders Thinking About the Region's Investment Trends?

Summary

1. As office investment sales dropped almost 25% in 2018, what implications does the dip have for the market?

2. With the region's Class C multifamily investment sales growing 50%, which submarkets will see the highest return?

3. In a rapidly changing retail climate, what kinds of assets should you be wary of?

4. What role do dealmakers see foreign investment playing in the next five years?

5. What strategies are developers taking to build their capital stack?