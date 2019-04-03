Greater Los Angeles Capital Markets & Real Estate Finance

Event Ended On: Wednesday April 3 2019
Registration Questions?
**Please note we have pricing tiers based on ticket availability. Ticket prices will increase once we sell out of the current pricing tier. We cannot redeem a lower price once the ticket prices have been raised.
**Bisnow is a cashless, checkless operation. Please only submit payment via credit card.
JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live
900 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Ballroom: Platinum Ballroom, 3rd Floor
Parking Information:Valet Day Parking- $20.00
|Time
|Activity
|
8:00 AM
9:00 AM
|
Breakfast, Coffee & Networking
|
9:00 AM
9:45 AM
|
LA Debt Market
How Are Lenders Thinking About the Region's Investment Trends?
|
9:45 AM
10:20 AM
|
Equity & Investment Dynamics
How Is Capital Entering the Market & How Do Dealmakers See It Playing Out?
|
10:20 AM
11:00 AM
|
Evolution of the Capital Stack
How Are Deals Being Structured in the LA Market?
|
11:00 AM
11:30 AM
|
More Networking!
1. As office investment sales dropped almost 25% in 2018, what implications does the dip have for the market?
2. With the region's Class C multifamily investment sales growing 50%, which submarkets will see the highest return?
3. In a rapidly changing retail climate, what kinds of assets should you be wary of?
4. What role do dealmakers see foreign investment playing in the next five years?
5. What strategies are developers taking to build their capital stack?