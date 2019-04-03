Contact Us

Greater Los Angeles Capital Markets & Real Estate Finance

What Investment Trends Are Impacting the Capital Stack?

Event Ended On: Wednesday April 3 2019

LA Debt Market

How Are Lenders Thinking About the Region's Investment Trends?

Priyesh Bhakta

President, Hankey Capital
Jeff Friedman

Co-CEO, Mesa West Capital
Jason Hernandez

Head of Real Estate Debt, Americas, Nuveen Real Estate
Seth Grossman

Senior Managing Director, Meridian Capital
Shelley Magoffin

Executive Vice President, Bellwether Enterprise
Bradley Ross

Vice President, Madison Realty Capital
Moderator

Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Equity & Investment Dynamics

How Is Capital Entering the Market & How Do Dealmakers See It Playing Out?

Robin Potts

Co-Head of Real Estate Investments, Canyon Partners Real Estate
Kev Zoryan

Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing
Brandon Smith

Managing Director, JLL
Richard Putnam

Executive Vice President, Kidder Mathews
Moderator

Partner, Allen Matkins

Evolution of the Capital Stack

How Are Deals Being Structured in the LA Market?

Kyle Jeffers

Senior Managing Director & Co-Head of Originations, ACORE Capital
Dani Evanson

Principal, Managing Director, RMA
Ken Gaitan

Regional Director, Money360
Neil Beldock

Senior Executive - Originations & Operations, Pender Capital
Aaron Kraus

Vice President, Greenworks Lending
Moderator

Chairman & CEO, American Realty Capital Advisors

JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live
900 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Ballroom: Platinum Ballroom, 3rd Floor


Parking Information:

Valet Day Parking- $20.00
*Based Upon Availability*

Self-Parking at LA Live (next door to the hotel):
$10 for First Two Hours
$10 each additional 1/2 hour

Time Activity
8:00 AM
9:00 AM
Breakfast, Coffee & Networking
9:00 AM
9:45 AM
9:45 AM
10:20 AM
10:20 AM
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
11:30 AM
More Networking!

1. As office investment sales dropped almost 25% in 2018, what implications does the dip have for the market?

2. With the region's Class C multifamily investment sales growing 50%, which submarkets will see the highest return?

3. In a rapidly changing retail climate, what kinds of assets should you be wary of?

4. What role do dealmakers see foreign investment playing in the next five years?

5. What strategies are developers taking to build their capital stack?

